BTA Parliament establishes COVID-19 ‘HelpLink’

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament has established an initiative project, known as COVID-19 ‘HelpLink,’ that would link together various offices and activities within the BTA Parliament to further reduce the risks of disease transmission among the BTA staff and its officers.

Project Manager Nur-Amin C. Caludtiag from the Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), said the COVID-19 ‘HelpLink’ is a support system that would link BTA Parliament offices and staff, Inter-Agency Task Force, local government units and health authorities for detection, referral and management of COVID-19 cases among the staff members.

“This is a mechanism that will cater BTA Parliament Staff should there be COVID-19 positive cases, so they will be given proper assistance,” Caludtiag stressed.

Caludtiag said the HelpLink shall have three phases. The first phase is limited to the BTA Parliament offices with basic response activities. The second phase is the upscaling of activities to cater for more clients targeting the whole Bangsamoro region, while the third and last phase (institutional) would be strengthening the structures.

“Our goal is to contribute to the reduction of morbidity and mortality cases of the ongoing pandemic,” he emphasized.

Caludtiag said at present they only do monitoring, and there are no other services like the safe transport of patients. “We don’t have vehicles at the moment and even swab testing is not yet available but we never fail to coordinate so we can fast track the purchasing of the equipment needed for our operation,” Caludtiag added.

As part of the HelpLink process, Caludtiag said there is a standard operating procedure.

“We will do referral management if ever there will be COVID-19 cases inside the offices of the BTA Parliament and nearby areas within the city. We have a Help Desk Officer that they can contact and consult with anytime with the presence of the assigned focal person. For now, we are still in phase 1 and our focus is within the BTA Parliament office and Cotabato areas. We look forward to our second and third phases,” Caludtiag explained.

Meanwhile, this 6-month special project is under the management of the Office of the Parliament Speaker with support from OSAA, Offices of the Majority Floor Leader, Minority Floor Leader, Deputy Minority Floor Leader and the Secretary General.

The project is slated to run from September 2020 until March 2021. (GALao, Publication & Media Division, BTA Parliament)