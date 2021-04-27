Bumper watermelon, cantaloupe harvests in Central Mindanao 

KORONADAL CITY --- Watermelons and cantaloupes are being sold cheaply now along highways crisscrossing South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Due to the low prices of palay and corn grains, many farmers in towns in the two provinces have shifted to propagation of watermelon and cantaloupe, resulting in overproduction.

Cantaloupe is also known as rockmelon.

The extensive growing by farmers in both provinces have resulted in big watermelon and cantaloupe harvest surplus, now sold at only P20 a kilo in roadside stalls.