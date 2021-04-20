BWC holds month-long Ramadhan symposia

COTABATO CITY — To heighten the spiritual aspect of every Muslim during this Holy month of Ramadhan, the Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) is organizing a series of weekly fora with a theme: “Nourishing Spiritual Wellness and Bringing Ourselves Closest”.



On Friday, April 16, the BWC held its first episode at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC) in Cotabato City. This is in partnership with Ittihadun Nisa Foundation Inc. and Hay-ato Ulama El-Muslimina Bil-Filibbin Inc.



BWC chairperson Bainon Karon said Ramadhan is a time to get closer to the Almighty (Allah) and strengthen everyone’s faith as it is the time where the creator bestowed his mercy and blessings upon every Muslim.



“We have to reflect on important things and understand the connection that we have with Allah (S.W.T.), especially during this Holy month of Ramdhan,” Karon, who is also a Member of Parliament, stressed.



“Madalas kalusugan ng ating pangangatawan ang lagi nating binibigyan ng tuon, pero nakakalimutan natin ang pinaka importanteng bagay, kung malusog din ba ang pang-ispiritwal na aspeto ng ating buhay,” she added.



According to Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, Ramadhan teaches us faith, kindness, generosity, discipline and will to get closer with the Almighty Allah and become deeply aware with His presence, noting enabling us to reach our Taqwa.



“In the households, Ramadhan is a season that brings families closer to one another. From the simple sharing of meals during ‘suhoor ‘(pre-dawn meal) and ‘iftar’ (breaking fast), attending congregational prayers, this holy month is truly one that families look forward to every year,” the chief minister said.



He also highlighted the significant role of women—the mothers, sisters, and daughters—who are untiringly helping out with the preparation of meals, working every day to provide a living for their families, stressing that women have become integral to the annual observance of this Holy month.



Moreover, the topics discussed during the first part of the fora were the 'Halal a source of Living' by Provincial Secretary of Hay-ato Ulama Ustadz Saad P. Delna; 'My Job, My Ibadah' tackled by Secretary General-National Sheikh Abdulhadie Gumander; and 'Words of Wisdom Rahma' by BWC consultant Sheikh Salih Musa.



Present during the activity were different Gender Development (GAD) Focal persons, women religious sector, and other representatives of different BARMM ministries and offices.



The next schedule of the Ramadhan Fora will be on April 23, 24, 30 and May 1, 7, 8, which will also be viewed via Bangsamoro Government Facebook page. (Bangsamoro Information Office)