  Friday May, 19 2023 11:34:23 AM

CAB-BARMM governing board adopts rules at inaugural session

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:30 AM Fri May 19, 2023
72
By: 
MOTC BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - The Civil Aeronautics Board of the Bangsamoro (CABB) Governing Board holds its first session today May 17, with Chairperson Minister Paisalin P. Tago leading the proceedings.

The board deliberates on and accords priority to a range of legislative matters, including the adoption and approval of the Internal Rules of Procedure (IRP) and Rules of Procedure (ROP) governing hearings and investigations before the Board.

This development marks a significant milestone in the air transportation industry in the Bangsamoro region. With the establishment of its IRP and ROP, CABB is better equipped to regulate and develop the air transportation industry effectively.

The enactment of these procedural rules demonstrates the CABB's proactive approach to streamlining regulatory processes and establishing clear guidelines. These rules will provide the framework for fair and transparent decision-making, ensuring that the interests of stakeholders and the general public are upheld.

Attendees during the session were MTIT Minister Abuamri Taddik, who serves as the Vice-Chairperson, and Member of the Board CABB OIC Director I - Muhammad M. Galo, Deputy Minister Mohammad Ameen Abas, Director General Atty. Roslaine L. Macao-Maniri and other officials were also present, emphasizing the collective commitment to bolstering air commerce.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

CAB-BARMM governing board adopts rules at inaugural session

COTABATO CITY - The Civil Aeronautics Board of the Bangsamoro (CABB) Governing Board holds its first session today May 17, with Chairperson Minister...

Australia announces fresh P3.3-B ODA for PH

MANILA – The Australian government is allocating AUD89.9 million or approximately PHP3.32 billion worth of official development assistance (ODA...

BARMM police gets 4 more vehicles from MILG

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday provided the regional police with four more new patrol vehicles to boost its law-...

DBM commits to pursue Marawi recovery

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to empowering the Muslim community, particularly...

Arakan floods destroy 10 houses, plantations too

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Heavy down pour in Arakan, North Cotabato early this week have triggered flashfloods and landslides that washed away at least 10...