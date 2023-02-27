Cadaver of security guard in accidental drowning found

COTABATO CITY --- A guard in a local firm long bereft of a comfort room for its security group got drowned when he fell from one side of the Rio Grande River here while urinating early Sunday.

Rescuers found the cadaver of Carlo Tapioc Pradi of the Edsa Security Agency, that has a team guarding the riverside compound in Barangay Poblacion 7 here of the Comart Incorporated, at about noontime Monday adrift in a downstream channel of the Rio Grande.

The Comart, Inc. is owned by wealthy Chinese merchants trading processed agricultural products and other commercial goods.

Officials of the Cotabato City Police Office and the City Police Precinct 1 told reporters Monday Pradi was urinating at the bank of the Rio Grande River adjacent to the compound he and companions are guarding when he slipped while on a concrete riverbank wall and plunged into the deep waterway.

The large Rio Grande River that springs from central Mindanao’s the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, drains at the western seacoast of this city.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Regional Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema separately announced Monday that they shall look into assertions by companions of the missing Pradi that the management of Comart, Inc. has ignored their request, done repeatedly, to build for them a comfort room.