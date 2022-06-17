  Friday Jun, 17 2022 09:28:59 PM

CAFGU killed, 3 companions hurt in Maguindanao ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 21:15 PM Fri Jun 17, 2022
10
By: 
John M. Unson
The wayward car of the ambush victims hit a payloader along the highway. (Photo from MDRRMO)

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao ---- A member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit was killed while three others were badly hurt in an ambush here at noontime Friday.

Lt. Colonel Assir Balindong, town police chief, nmed the fatality as Thong Kaul, 40, who died ont he spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Probers from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station identified Kaul’s wounded companions as Salindatu Mangulamas, Mohammad Mama and Ali Arsad, also CAFGU members.

They were together in a car that men positioned along the highway in Barangay Makir here shot with assault rifles.

The driver of their silver Toyota Corolla car lost control of the wheel and hit the steel bucket of a payloader spreading gravel at one side of the thoroughfare.

Police investigators are still trying to identify the culprits and their motive for the attack.

