Campaign to secure Region 12 territorial seas on

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Cooperation among the police, Philippine Coast Guard and the military on aerial and maritime patrols meant to secure the territorial waters of Region 12 are gaining headway, a senior officer said Saturday.

Col. Jomar Yap of the Regional Mobile Force 12, which is under the Police Regional Office-12, said the initiative is two pronged --- to protect the local communities from terrorists groups and prevent smuggling activities on seas in areas under the jurisdiction of PRO-12.

The commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, has committed support to the RMFB-12’s security efforts complementing the peacekeeping operations of the PCG and the police maritime unit in Region 12.

Yap said besides maritime security operations, aerial reconnaissance missions are as essential to the joint initiatives of the RMFB-12, the PCG and Army units in securing the territorial seas in Region 12’s Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat provinces from terrorists and smugglers.

He said the PCG is contributing a lot to their peace and security missions in Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Just last week, a PCG team foiled an attempt by two Indonesians to smuggle from General Santos City to Indonesia 190 fighting cocks procured from local game fowl breeders.

PCG personnel also impounded the small motorized boat of the two foreigners and their compatriot-boatman, intercepted while seaborne several miles off General Santos City. (John Unson)