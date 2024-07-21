Cancelled NGCP scheduled power interruption

What: Cancelled notice of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines power service interruption

When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 8:00 - 11:00 AM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Shutdown of Sultan Kudarat 69KV Bus to facilitate the following:

1. Tapping of new High Voltage Equipment (HVE) to 69KV Bus of Sultan Kudarat Substation.

2. Energization/soaking of newly installed HVE in Sultan Kudarat Substation.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.