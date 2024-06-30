Candidate #16

Michaela Reen Egay

representing F’lomlok Festival of Polomolok, South Cotabato

The F’lomlok Festival is one of the largest festivities in the Province of South Cotabato, where many ethnic tribes come together to exhibit their abundant and colorful culture.

As we celebrate the F’lomlok Festival this year, a Maguindanaon queen emerged from the enchanted waters of cassava falls, notably the connected waters of Mt. Matutum that protects its holy waters from abuse and dangers. This royal queen represents the people's distinct customs and traditions and will bring the festivity of the T’nalak Festival to South Cotabato’s 66th festival to bring out the exquisite and diversified heritage of the province.

This festival attire is highly inspired by the concept of a Maguindanoan queen. The golden crown and patterns mirror the South Cotabato, as well as the customary use of inaul fabric. The bright culture of Maguindanao is reflected in the color of Inaul fabric. Each color symbolizes a particular connotation; yellow and orange signify monarchy, red represents bravery, white represents purity, green represents peace and harmony, and black represents grandeur and dignity. Without a doubt, F’lomlok is recognized for its cultivation of pineapple and agriculture. And so, the utilization of pineapple reflects the F’lomlok people's source of livelihood and way of life. The costume's crown, fans, jewelry, and detailed accents emphasize the concept of being royal and noble, which is a central feature to Maguindanoan culture.

All of these, small and large details, are brought together to create an extraordinary costume that will not only bring the festivity of South Cotabato’s diverse culture to life but will also be worn by an extraordinary woman who will serve as an embodiment of a true Maguindanoan queen who reflects the strengths and narratives of her people.