Candidate for barangay kagawad slain in PIkit gun attack

COTABATO CITY - A candidate for barangay councilor was killed in a daytime gun attack in Pikit, NOrth Cotabato Wednesday, the second in the province in just seven days.

Major Arvin John B. Cambang, Pikit municipal police chief, said Thursday that the slain Rhoyden L. Flores died on the spot from a gunshot wound in the head.

Flores was a candidate for councilor in their barangay government in Takepan in Pikit, home to mixed Muslim and Christian settlers.

He was buying something from a roadside vegetable vending stall in their barangay when a man approached him casually, pulled out a .45 caliber pistol, and shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

Cambang said there are two possible angles on the murder of Flores, one is his having been a tough leader of a team of volunteer barangay anti-crime watchmen, and, the other, is his candidacy for barangay kagawad in Takepan.

Two relatives of Flores were killed one after another in recent months in what investigators and local officials believed could be related to his being overtly supportive of the law-enforcement activities of the Pikit Municipal Police Station.

Flores was killed exactly a week after two men shot dead Haron S. Dimalanis in the premises of the municipal government center in nearby Midsayap, North Cotabato, an atrocity that left his companion, Habir S. Kambiong, badly wounded.

Dimalanis was a candidate for barangay chairman in Malingao, a secluded predominantly Moro area in Midsayap.