Car stolen in Davao City recovered in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - The police in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur intercepted Wednesday a Toyota Vios car stolen in Davao City whose driver was to bring it to somewhere in Zamboanga del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Jaime Baria Olarte, the driver of the recovered car, is now detained.

The dark brown Toyota Vios, bearing license plates LAH 7231, is owned by Susan Montero, a resident of Ecoland Subdivision in Davao City.

Montero’s car, reportedly stolen in Davao City the week before, was intercepted at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at a police checkpoint along a stretch of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Barangay Daguan in Kapatagan.

Bongcayao said the car is now in the custody of the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station

Probers have found out that Olarte, a suspected car thief, hails from Barangay 13 in Ilawod West in Legazpi City.

He is now locked in a detention facility of the Kapatagan municipal police.