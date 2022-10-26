  Wednesday Oct, 26 2022 08:55:38 PM

Car stolen in Davao City recovered in Lanao del Sur

Local News • 17:15 PM Wed Oct 26, 2022
29
By: 
John M. Unson
The stolen car is now in the police station in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur. (From Lanao del Sur PPO)

COTABATO CITY - The police in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur intercepted Wednesday a Toyota Vios car stolen in Davao City whose driver was to bring it to somewhere in Zamboanga del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Jaime Baria Olarte, the driver of the recovered car, is now detained.

The dark brown Toyota Vios, bearing license plates LAH 7231, is owned by Susan Montero, a resident of Ecoland Subdivision in Davao City.

Montero’s car, reportedly stolen in Davao City the week before, was intercepted at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at a police checkpoint along a stretch of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Barangay Daguan in Kapatagan.

Bongcayao said the car is now in the custody of the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station

Probers have found out that Olarte, a suspected car thief, hails from Barangay 13 in Ilawod West in Legazpi City.

He is now locked in a detention facility of the Kapatagan municipal police.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Car stolen in Davao City recovered in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - The police in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur intercepted Wednesday a Toyota Vios car stolen in Davao City whose driver was to bring it...

Bangsamoro normalization milestones on track: OPAPRU

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Wednesday said the shared responsibility of the...

Teacher in Kidapawan City arrested for 22 estafa cases

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The police arrested Tuesday a school teacher here wanted for 22 counts of estafa pending in a local court. The arrest of the...

New Lamitan LGU anti-drug program launched

COTABATO CITY - Regional law-enforcement officials on Wednesday assured support for a new anti-narcotics program, with humanitarian perspectives...

14 new partner hospitals to join BARMM's AMBaG program before year ends

COTABATO CITY— Fourteen new hospitals are expected to join the roster of medical institutions under Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim's Ayudang Medikal...