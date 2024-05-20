  Monday May, 20 2024 02:08:34 PM

Cardinal Quevedo's statement of condemnation on Cotabato chapel bombing

Local News • 09:30 AM Mon May 20, 2024
81
By: 
Press Statement
Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI, DD (From the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cotabato)

As a member of the BARMM Council of Leaders representing the Christian Settler Communities and as Catholic Cardinal, I condemn in the strongest terms possible the grenade bombing of a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City. The holy Qur'an declares to the whole world that we share the Common Word, "Love of neighbor." The crime is doubly condemnable when committed against neighbors gathered to worship God in a sacred place. The Grand Mufti of the premier Islamic University in Egypt has condemned religious terrorists as false Muslims.

The dastardly bombing of a Catholic chapel is a horrendous sacrilegious act that cries out to heaven. I call upon our security, military, and investigative forces to ferret out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

+Orlando B. Cardinal Quevedo, OMI Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato

              

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MNLF’s political bloc urges members to stay off hostile politics

COTABATO CITY - The political party of the Moro National Liberation Front on Saturday reminded its more than 90,000 duly registered members to avoid...

Granada na pinaglaruan ng isang binatilyo, na recover ng PNP sa Bansalan, Davao Sur

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Nakaligtas sa tiyak na kamatayan ang isang 14 na taong gulang na binatilyo matapos na marecover mula sa kanya ng pulis ang isang...

Cardinal Quevedo's statement of condemnation on Cotabato chapel bombing

As a member of the BARMM Council of Leaders representing the Christian Settler Communities and as Catholic Cardinal, I condemn in the strongest terms...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 20, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   DALAWA SUGATAN nang pasabugan ng granada ang isang kapilya ng Simbahang Katoliko sa Cotabato City 2  ...

Grenade attack sa kapilya sa Cotabato City, kinundina ni MP Anayatin

 