Care facility in BARMM promises to enable, empower people with disabilities

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has pledged to enhance and lay the groundwork for unlocking the full potential of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This commitment was highlighted during the turnover ceremony of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD-XII) Center for the Handicapped to MSSD, alongside the ceremonial signing of their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) held on Nov. 3 in this city.

The Center for the Handicapped seeks to advance PWDs’ self-reliance as vital citizens of the country. It has also been offering its beneficiaries vocational and social rehabilitation for the past 32 years.

MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie stated that the Ministry will continue to make assistive devices, referrals for specialized treatments, access to livelihood and educational assistance, and other programs available for the PWDs, aligned with Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“We can now ensure that the Bangsamoro Government has the facility and capacity to execute its mandate of providing opportunities for PWDs to contribute to the community just as capable, if not more so, as those who are not categorized as such,” Jajurie stressed.

Moreover, MSSD Bangsamoro Director-General Atty. Mohammad Muktadir Estrella emphasized the Ministry’s steadfastness in bringing inclusivity to the forefront of every level of governance, stressing the focus on PWD’s welfare in their strategic planning and program implementation.

Estrella then mentioned their optimism for establishing PWD centers in other BARMM provinces. He also added that the consultation process for the Magna Carta for the PWDs in the BARMM has concluded, ensuring social protection programs for the latter.

Likewise, DSWD XII Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. connected their unwavering support with the National Gov’t’s dedication to extending all essential aid for the Bangsamoro region, especially during disasters and calamities.

“We do not only turn over the center because we want to follow the provisions under the BOL. We also do it to allow BARMM to stand and provide significant services,” the Regional Director said.

Vilma Cabrera, Undersecretary for the National Household Targeting System (NHTS) and Pantawid Pamilyang Program (4Ps) of the DSWD-Central Office, expressed their department’s interest in instituting a technical group aimed at capacitating MSSD personnel to sustain and improve the social services provided to Bangsamoro PWDs.

Establishing care facilities for PWDs falls on the 12th priority agenda of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, focusing on the establishment of appropriate institutions for the self-sustaining and inclusive development of the vulnerable sectors.