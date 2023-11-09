  Thursday Nov, 09 2023 02:01:40 PM

Care facility in BARMM promises to enable, empower people with disabilities

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:30 AM Thu Nov 9, 2023
98
By: 
Johamin Inok/BIO
DSWD-12 Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. passes the key of responsibility to Minister of Social Services and Development (MSSD) Atty. Raissa Jajurie during the turnover of management of Center for the Handicapped in Cotabato City. (Faisal Camsa Jr./BIO

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has pledged to enhance and lay the groundwork for unlocking the full potential of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This commitment was highlighted during the turnover ceremony of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD-XII) Center for the Handicapped to MSSD, alongside the ceremonial signing of their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) held on Nov. 3 in this city.

The Center for the Handicapped seeks to advance PWDs’ self-reliance as vital citizens of the country. It has also been offering its beneficiaries vocational and social rehabilitation for the past 32 years.

MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie stated that the Ministry will continue to make assistive devices, referrals for specialized treatments, access to livelihood and educational assistance, and other programs available for the PWDs, aligned with Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“We can now ensure that the Bangsamoro Government has the facility and capacity to execute its mandate of providing opportunities for PWDs to contribute to the community just as capable, if not more so, as those who are not categorized as such,” Jajurie stressed.

Moreover, MSSD Bangsamoro Director-General Atty. Mohammad Muktadir Estrella emphasized the Ministry’s steadfastness in bringing inclusivity to the forefront of every level of governance, stressing the focus on PWD’s welfare in their strategic planning and program implementation.

Estrella then mentioned their optimism for establishing PWD centers in other BARMM provinces. He also added that the consultation process for the Magna Carta for the PWDs in the BARMM has concluded, ensuring social protection programs for the latter.

Likewise, DSWD XII Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. connected their unwavering support with the National Gov’t’s dedication to extending all essential aid for the Bangsamoro region, especially during disasters and calamities.

“We do not only turn over the center because we want to follow the provisions under the BOL. We also do it to allow BARMM to stand and provide significant services,” the Regional Director said.

Vilma Cabrera, Undersecretary for the National Household Targeting System (NHTS) and Pantawid Pamilyang Program (4Ps) of the DSWD-Central Office, expressed their department’s interest in instituting a technical group aimed at capacitating MSSD personnel to sustain and improve the social services provided to Bangsamoro PWDs.

Establishing care facilities for PWDs falls on the 12th priority agenda of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, focusing on the establishment of appropriate institutions for the self-sustaining and inclusive development of the vulnerable sectors.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Sink hole sa gitna ng highway sa Makilala, North Cotabato

ISANG truck ang nahulog sa sinkhole sa gitna ng Davao-Cotabato highway sa Sitio Flortam, Barangay Batasan, Makilala, North Cotabato ngayong umaga...

BARMM commemorates 643rd Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day

SIMUNUL, Tawi-Tawi – Officials from the local, regional, and national governments, and other stakeholders gathered here on Tuesday, November 7, to...

Care facility in BARMM promises to enable, empower people with disabilities

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has pledged to enhance and lay the groundwork for unlocking the full potential...

Barangay chairman ng Pagadian City, patay sa pamamaril

PATAY sa pamamaril ngayong gabi ang isang Barangay chairman sa Pagadian City. Kinilala sa report ng TIMRA member DXBZ Radyo Bagting ang nasawing...

Basilan board member slain in gun attack

ISABELA CITY - A shooting incident occurred at approximately 1:50 PM today in front of Sumisip District Hospital, Brgy Basak, Sumisip, Basilan,...