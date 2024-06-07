  Friday Jun, 07 2024 05:48:22 PM

Caritas PH aims to strengthen justice and peace advocacy

Church • 05:45 AM Fri Jun 7, 2024
84
By: 
CBCP News
Fr. Carmelo “Tito” Caluag, executive director of Caritas Philippines.

MANILA - Caritas Philippines’ new pointman for its programs and advocacies sees the need to further strengthen the organization’s justice and peace campaign.

Its newly appointed executive director Fr. Carmelo “Tito” Caluag said there is a need to reinvigorate the justice and peace component of the institution’s mandate.

“There have been successive calamities so a lot of focus [was] given on humanitarian work, which is necessary. But I think, we need to also strengthen again our justice and peace work,” Caluag said.

“We are moving there. We are activating that again and we hope to see greater movement toward strengthening that again,” he said.

The priest also sees hope for better dialogue with the Marcos administration, whom he described as “friendlier” than the Duterte government.

“Let’s face it: That (human rights) has been very, very damaged in the past administration,” Caluag added.

“We must create some programs and protocols for them to exchange ideas, perhaps to have greater synergy and synchronization of efforts,” he also said.

Caluag was introduced to the media on Sunday as he assumed his new role in the national Caritas.

The organization was created by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines in 1996 as a response to the call for renewal and social transformation.

Caritas Philippines is also the humanitarian and advocacy arm of the CBCP, under the direction and supervision of the Episcopal Commission on Social Action-Justice and Peace (ECSA-JP).

Originally called the National Secretariat for Social Action (Nassa), its “justice and peace” component was attached to the institution’s name in 1969, which became relevant during the martial law years.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Caritas PH aims to strengthen justice and peace advocacy

MANILA - Caritas Philippines’ new pointman for its programs and advocacies sees the need to further strengthen the organization’s justice and peace...

MP Dumama-Alba donates P750K medical assistance fund to CRMC

COTABATO CITY - In a significant gesture of support and compassion, MP Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Member of the Parliament BARMM, has donated P750...

Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 7

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...

P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Marawi police operation

COTABATO CITY - Policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from three dealers, one of them a woman, entrapped in Barangay Cabingan in Marawi City...

Wanted BIFF commander na may patong-patong na kaso, naaresto ng CIDG sa Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY - HULI sa warrant implementation ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group o CIDG-BARMM ang isang sub-commander ng Daesh/ISIS -...