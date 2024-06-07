Caritas PH aims to strengthen justice and peace advocacy

MANILA - Caritas Philippines’ new pointman for its programs and advocacies sees the need to further strengthen the organization’s justice and peace campaign.

Its newly appointed executive director Fr. Carmelo “Tito” Caluag said there is a need to reinvigorate the justice and peace component of the institution’s mandate.

“There have been successive calamities so a lot of focus [was] given on humanitarian work, which is necessary. But I think, we need to also strengthen again our justice and peace work,” Caluag said.

“We are moving there. We are activating that again and we hope to see greater movement toward strengthening that again,” he said.

The priest also sees hope for better dialogue with the Marcos administration, whom he described as “friendlier” than the Duterte government.

“Let’s face it: That (human rights) has been very, very damaged in the past administration,” Caluag added.

“We must create some programs and protocols for them to exchange ideas, perhaps to have greater synergy and synchronization of efforts,” he also said.

Caluag was introduced to the media on Sunday as he assumed his new role in the national Caritas.

The organization was created by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines in 1996 as a response to the call for renewal and social transformation.

Caritas Philippines is also the humanitarian and advocacy arm of the CBCP, under the direction and supervision of the Episcopal Commission on Social Action-Justice and Peace (ECSA-JP).

Originally called the National Secretariat for Social Action (Nassa), its “justice and peace” component was attached to the institution’s name in 1969, which became relevant during the martial law years.