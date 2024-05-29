Caritas Philippines denounces unlawful detention of farmers in Lake Sebu

MANILA - Caritas Philippines strongly condemns the recent arrest and detention of Ricks and Meljean Mosquera, as well as Helberth and Analie Mosquera, by DAMI and SEPC security personnel in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

The Mosqueras, who own farms adjacent to the DAMI and SEPC coal mining site, were denied access to their land due to a collapsed access road caused by mining activities. Despite a Memorandum of Agreement guaranteeing their access, they were arrested after peacefully entering through the company gate when the usual road became impassable.

This blatant disregard for the rights of the Mosquera spouses and their subsequent detention on fabricated charges is unacceptable. Caritas Philippines demands a public apology and compensation for the physical and emotional distress inflicted by DAMI and SEPC.

Caritas Philippines calls on the government to investigate those involved and ensure that mining companies respect the rights of local communities. In solidarity with the Diocese of Marbel, we vehemently condemn this incident and stand firmly with the Mosquera family and all those fighting to protect their land and livelihoods.