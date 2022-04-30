Catamco's political leader in Carmen town hurt in gun attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot and wounded one of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco’s supporters in Carmen, North Cotabato.

Catamco strongly condemned the attack against Johnny Sanchez, 28, a resident of Barangay Aroman, Carmen, North Cotabato.

Sanchez was shot by two still unidentified gunmen at about 7 p.m. Friday in the village basketball court in Barangay Aroman. The suspects fled on a motorbike.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, Catamco visite Sanchez at the Kidapawan Medical Specialist Hospital and ordered the North Cotabato police to fast tract the investigation, identify the attackers and bring them before the bar of justice.

Sanchez has been actively campaigning for Catamco’s second term as provincial governor.

Police are still clueless as of the moment who was behind it but Catamco’s camp believed it was politically motivated. (Edwin O. Fernandez)