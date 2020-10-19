Catholic priest in North Cotabato tests positive of COVID

KIDAPAWAN CITY – About 30 diocesan priests in Cotabato province will undergo isolation starting today after one of them have tested positive of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, bishop of the Diocese of Kidapawan, said Fr. Jonel Peroy, a member of the Diocese Clery of Kidapawan (DCK) and assigned as parish priest of Sto Nino de Fraga parish in Matalam, Cotabato province was tested positive of COVID-19.

“He is on stable condition and is isolated,” Bishop Bagaforo said in radio interview in Kidapawan City.

Bishop Bagaforo said Fr. Peroy believed he contracted the virus when he attended a birthday party in Matalam last week.

It was uncertain, however, how and from who he got the virus.

“Three more priests who have direct and close contact with Fr. Peroy will be swabbed on Tuesday,” Bishop Bagaforo said.

The prelate also said that “dry masses” in parishes will continue with the Church goers observing strict stricter health protocols and only one “Kaabag” (lay minister) is allowed to administer Holy Communion.