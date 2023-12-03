CCAA condemns Marawi bombing

The Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA, formerly International Alert Philippines) condemns the brutal bombing attack on a mass in Marawi that claimed many lives and wounded dozens.

It is too early to draw conclusions or to point fingers towards any individual or group. Instead let us act together to ease the sorrow of the victims’ families and the pain of the wounded and traumatized.

We also call for calm and reflection amidst attempts to polarize the situation and sow the seeds of a Muslim-Christian conflict. Our Early Response Network (ERN) has already reported an alarming rise in calls for revenge and hate speech on the ground and social media.

Let us be vigilant but not vigilantes. ###