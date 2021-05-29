  Saturday May, 29 2021 12:26:04 AM

CHED-12 okays limited face to face classes for 13 colleges and universities

Local News • 22:30 PM Fri May 28, 2021
16
By: 
Allen Estabillo/PNA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Thirteen higher education institutions (HEIs) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) that are offering health-related programs have been given authority by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to hold limited face-to-face classes.

Nelia Alibin, CHED Region 12 director, said Friday the move was based on a series of evaluations on the capacity of the concerned colleges and universities to resume physical classes amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

She said their applications were approved for the next academic year 2021-2022, covering two semesters.

The official said they had conducted a series of ocular visits on the 13 school campuses to check their compliance to the requirements set under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-001 of CHED and the Department of Health (DOH).

It provided for guidelines on the “gradual reopening of campuses of higher education institutions for limited face-to-face classes” during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Issued with certificates of authority are Cotabato Medical School Foundation, Inc., Notre Dame of Midsayap College, North Valley College Foundation, Inc., Sultan Kudarat State University, Sultan Kudarat Educational Institution, Southern Mindanao Institute of Technology, Southern Baptist College, VMC Asian College Foundation, Inc., St. Alexius College, Southern Christian College, University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan campus, Brokenshire College of Socsksargen and General Santos Doctors Medical Foundation Inc.

Alibin said these HEIs offer programs such as medicine, medical technology, physical therapy, nursing, and midwifery, which are regarded as vital in providing additional manpower support to the local health systems amid the fight against Covid-19.

“We see flexible learning as our safest learning approach in this pandemic. We also see the necessity of face-to-face delivery of some of our courses especially in the health-related programs in our region,” she said in a statement. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

CHED-12 okays limited face to face classes for 13 colleges and universities

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Thirteen higher education institutions (HEIs) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) that are offering health-related programs...

Region 12 records 275 new COVID-19 infections, 213 recovery, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 28, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FIVE (275) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (213) NEW...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 28, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.. SA REGION 12, MAY 12 katao, namatay dahil sa COVID-19; may 136 din na bagong kaso ang naitala. 2.  KIDAPAWAN...

Half of about 30 million Pinoy motorists have no valid motorcycle papers 

COTABATO CITY --- About half of the 30 million motorists in the country do not have valid motorcycle registration documents, the top official of the...

MILG addresses potable water scarcity in island provinces thru desalination machines

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) will install in the island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi ten (10) units of...