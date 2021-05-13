Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim’s Message on the Celebration of Eid’l Fitr 1442

Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem

Assalamu Alaykum Wa Rahmahtullahi Taala Wa Barakatuh.



The Bangsamoro Government joins the rest of the Muslim world in celebrating Eid’l Fitr this year. As one of the two biggest feasts in the Islamic tradition, Eid’l Fitr marks the culmination of the month-long fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadhan. This blessed celebration serves as a reflection to the wonderful virtues of the said month and a time to show our love to one another and our unity as one Muslim Ummah.



Although there are still trials that we continue to face during this pandemic, none of which will hinder us from performing our obligations to the Almighty Allah and practicing the significant Sunnah or traditions taught by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).



I would like to appeal that as we observe this meaningful day, we should not be complacent and put our guards down. Covid-19 still exists and it is incumbent upon all of us to continue practicing the minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing of hands, and observing physical distance.



If we continue these practices and with the help of our vaccination program, we will have the chance of having a better Ramadhan next year, In shaa Allah.



The Holy Month of Ramadhan was an opportunity for us to achieve Taqwa. Let us pray that even as we bid farewell to this year’s Ramadhan, we carry the values it has taught us for the rest of our lives and that Allah (SWT) may accept our Ibadah, our Salah, our prayers, our fasting, our generosity through our Sadaqah and all other good deeds that come with the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadhan. Let us ask Allah’s forgiveness for our sins and that He may always extend to us His blessings and guidance in all our undertakings.



Let us also pray for the success of our journey in establishing a regional government that is responsive to the needs of every Bangsamoro.



May we have a peaceful and meaningful celebration of Eid’l Fitr, In shaa Allah.



Eid’l Fitr Al-Mubarak! Wassalamu Alaykum Wa Rahmahtullahi Taala Wa Barakatuh.