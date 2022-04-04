Chief Minister Ebrahim adjusts employees' work hours during Ramadhan

Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim has released a memorandum modifying the working hours of officials and employees in the Bangsamoro Government during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 0051, Muslim officials and employees who shall observe fasting during the holy month are allowed to observe flexible working hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After the end of Ramadhan, all officials and employees shall revert to their respective regular working hours from 8:00 am. to 5:00 p.m.