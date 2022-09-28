CIDG-BAR Oplan Paglalansag Omega nets 2 MILF “leaders”

COTABATO CITY – Philippine Government security forces arrested two men claiming to be military commanders of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) during separate law enforcement units here and in Lanao del Sur.

The law enforcement operations by combined police and Philippine Marines was launched against Kagi Musa Ameril, leader of Amirel private armed group operating in the adjoining coastal towns of Kapatagan, Balabagan and Malabang, all in Lanao del Sur.

The loose firearms cited in the intelligence reports received by CIDG-BAR turned out negative as relatives of Ameril claimed he was a decommissioned combatant of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

State forces only found a single rocket propelled grenade in Ameril’s home. Coincidentally, the implementation of “Oplan Paglalansag Omega” by CIDG-BAR against Ameril came while the GPH-MILF decommissioning process was on going in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguidnanao.

Ameril did not resist arrest when lawmen presented a search warrant against him in his home in Barangay Macao, Balabagan.

“He has been decommissioned, he already surrendered his firearms,” a woman said of her father. Ameril is now detained at CIDG-Lanao del Sur.

In separate law enforcement operations, CIDG operatives arrested Kusain Baluno Sakilan who is a “purok” (sub-village) leader in Barangay Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City based on the search warrant for violation of RA 10591 or an Act Providing for a Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

Sakilan claimed he was an MILF battalion commander based in MILF Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Seized from him was a cal. 38 revolver and ammunition. Former MILF military chief and now BARMM Interior Ministry deputy minister Abunawas Maslamama who carries the nom de guerre “Von Al Haq,” said the MILF is verifying the claims of Sakilan and Ameril.

“We are verifying their names in the MILF registered members if their claim was valid,” Maslamama said in an interview. (FC)