Civilian surrenders gun to Maguindanao village exec

COTABATO CITY – Responding to the call of a police official in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a man in Maguindanao who possessed an unlicensed gun showed up at a village hall and turned over his firearms to local officials.

A certain man who introduced himself as “Toto,” showed up at the office of Barangay Chairperson Abdullah Mangadad of Barangay Pagagawan, Datu Montawl, Maguindanaon Tuesday morning. “He was carrying a foreign made machine pistol,” Chairman Mangadad said. “He politely handed over the gun with bullets to me.”

Mangadad then brought the European-made 9mm Uzi machine pistol to Lt. Nurjhasier Sali, police chief of Datu Montawal municipal police station for custody.

“This is in support to the PNP intensified and strict campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms,” Chairman Mangadad said.

The surrender of a gun from a civilian in Maguindanao came after Brig. Gen. Eden T Ugale, police regional director for BARMM, appealed to all politicians, candidates and the public in general to support the campaign against loose firearms to help come up with a peaceful and orderly election next year.