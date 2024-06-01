  Saturday Jun, 01 2024 10:49:45 AM

Cloudy skies, isolated rains over PH Saturday

MANILA – The easterlies, which is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country on Saturday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it is also monitoring an active tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Tropical Storm Maliksi (international name) was last spotted at 1,065 km. west of Extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, moving northward at 10 kph.

“(Maliksi) will have no direct effect on any part of the country in the next few days,” weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds, headed southeast to south, will blow over northern and central Luzon, bringing slight to moderate seas.

Light to moderate winds, headed east to southeast, will likewise prevail over the rest of the country, with slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 27°C to 35°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 27°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 27°C to 33°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 33°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; Tacloban City, 27°C to 32°C; Metro Davao, 27°C to 33°C; and Zamboanga City, 26°C to 35°C. (PNA)

