  Monday Jul, 25 2022 08:50:26 AM

CM Ebrahim: BARMM mourns death of ex-Mayor Rose Furigay

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 07:45 AM Mon Jul 25, 2022
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

May be an image of text

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

CM Ebrahim: BARMM mourns death of ex-Mayor Rose Furigay

Isang barangay ng Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, inatake at pinaputukan ng armadong grupo

COTABATO CITY - BINULABOG ng sunod sunod na putok ng baril ang mga residente ng Sitio Lamakan, Barangay Sapalan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao...

BARMM's Interior Minister condemns murder of Lamitan former Mayor Rose Furigay

Statement of BARMM Interior Minsiter Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo on the killing of ex-Mayor Furigay in Ateneo de Manila University campus. "We condemn...

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure tonight

Water Service Advisory Notice of Low Water Pressure Ipinapaalam po sa mga concessionaires ng Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD), na ganap...

Rep. Hataman condemns killing of former Mayor Rose Furigay

Statement on the Killing of Former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay We condemn in the strongest terms possible the fatal shooting of former Lamitan...