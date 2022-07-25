CM Ebrahim: BARMM mourns death of ex-Mayor Rose Furigay
Statement of BARMM Interior Minsiter Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo on the killing of ex-Mayor Furigay in Ateneo de Manila University campus.
"We condemn...
Statement on the Killing of Former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay
We condemn in the strongest terms possible the fatal shooting of former Lamitan...