CM Ebrahim: New MILG building a symbol of progress, dedication

COTABATO CITY — The expanded and refurbished Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) Regional Office building was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in this city, nearly a year after it began renovations.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod B Ebrahim Al-Haj and MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, with BARMM officials and heads of offices, MILG executives, and Bangsamoro local chief executives in attendance.

According to the Bangsamoro Chief Minister, the newly expanded and renovated MILG building "will serve as a hub of progress, a symbol of our unwavering dedication to the Bangsamoro people, and a testament to our collective vision for a better future," and that the "edifice is not just a mere brick; it is a witness to our commitment to attaining an empowered, cohesive, and progressive Bangsamoro."

"This structure ensures that our people have better access to the services provided by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government." "It also ensures that the ministry's workforce fosters innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that our public servants can excel in their roles and that the Bangsamoro people receive our services in a more accessible and responsive manner," Ebrahim added.

Expansion of services for the Bangsamoro

According to MILG Minister Atty Sinarimbo, the refurbished and expanded MILG will soon house a data center as part of the Ministry's Localizing e-Governance for Accelerated Provision of Services (LeAPS) Program, which is being implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

"This building will house the regional government's new data center, which is a collaboration with UNDP." It will also include a new digital center for the Bangsamoro government, where services offered online by various Ministries as well as local government units that have partnered with us will be available to our constituents.

The MILG Regional Office building also renovated its Peoples' Center in the right-wing entrance to accommodate more clients and Bangsamoro constituents seeking and inquiring about the Ministry's regular and frontline services under its Legal and Legislative Liaison division, as well as programs implemented by its Interior Affairs Services and Operations Management Services, among others.

A symbol of rich culture and history

The new look of the MILG regional building incorporates golden latticework, a popular architectural feature of Islamic civilization-era buildings throughout the Muslim world.

Apart from the rich history it represents and its aesthetic value, this feature serves several functions. For example, as air passes through the patterned holes, it gains velocity and thus penetrates further. This helps a lot in tropical settings to make buildings more livable.

"The new MILG building highlights some architectural designs that feature the history and tradition of our people," said Sinarimbo.

The building also has Bangsamoro color schemes that emphasize the Bangsamoro people's roots and identity.

The Ministry's Project Management and Development Division, led by Engr Abibazar W Sali, oversaw the expansion and refurbishment of the MILG building.