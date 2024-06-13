CM Ebrahim urges Bangsamoro to be ‘custodians’ of democracy on 126th PH Independence Day

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) joined on Wednesday the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

In a statement, Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim urged his fellow Bangsamoro to be ‘custodians’ of democracy, setting a role model for the country.

“Let us also remain united, just like our forefathers, towards our vision for our beloved homeland, a Bangsamoro that is united, enlightened, self-governing, peaceful, just, morally upright, and progressive,” he said.

The Bangsamoro leader recounted more than a century of Philippine independence—a success story after years in the hands of the invaders.

“The commemoration today is a poignant reminder that the democracy we enjoy today was earned through the valiant sacrifices of our forefathers and their relentless desire for peace, development, and progress,” Ebrahim emphasized.

“Despite the mighty forces of the colonizers, they (the Filipinos) remain united in their vision of a free country and sovereign people,” he added.

On June 12, 1898, General Emilio Aguinaldo, the first Filipino president, proclaimed Philippine independence in Cavite, celebrating the nation’s freedom from the Spaniards after 333 years of colonial subjugation.

Signed in August 1964 under former President Diosdado Macapagal’s administration, Republic Act No. 4166 declares June 12 as the Philippine Independence Day every year.

Ebrahim highlighted that exactly 126 years ago, the declaration of Philippine independence paved the way for a new beginning for his people with optimism and hope.

“Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan” has been the official theme of the celebration for two consecutive years since 2023. (Johamin Inok/BIO)