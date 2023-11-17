Collapsed wall after tremor kills couple in GenSan 

GEN. SANTOS CITY – A couple was killed when a concrete wall collapsed at the height of a Magnitude 6.8 earthquake (earlier reported by Phivolcs as Magnitude 7.2) rocked the southern Mindanao region Friday afternoon.

Police identified the fatalities as Danny Ginung, 26, and his partner Jane Ginung, 20, both from Barangay Sinawal, Gen. Santos City.

Capt. Danny Balofiños, chief of Gen. Santos City Police Station 4, said minutes after the earthquake his office received a report about a couple buried by fallen concrete walls in Barangay San Isidro.