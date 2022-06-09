  Thursday Jun, 09 2022 02:58:54 AM

Comelec extends SOCE deadline for winning candidates

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 18:30 PM Wed Jun 8, 2022
Ferdinand Patinio
Comelec Education and Information Department (EID) director James Jimenez (File photo)

MANILA – Winning national and local candidates in the May 9 elections have until November to file their Statements of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE).

In a statement Wednesday, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Education and Information Department (EID) director James Jimenez said the poll body's Resolution No. 10505 allows winning bets in last month’s polls to file their SOCEs within six months after proclamation.

"Comelec Resolution No. 9991, as amended by Resolution No. 10505, governs campaign finance and disclosure. The June 8 deadline in relation to the 2022 NLE is final and non-extendible, except for winning candidates and party-list groups,” he added.

He added that winning aspirants must submit their SOCEs or they will not be allowed to assume their posts.

“The office of an elected candidate who failed to file their SOCE shall be deemed vacant until they have complied and submitted their SOCE within a period of six months from proclamation. After the lapse of said period, a permanent vacancy occurs,” he added.

However, the poll body said the deadline for SOCE filing is not extendible for losing candidates.

“Except for elected candidate and party-list group, the deadline shall be final and non-extendible,” added the Comelec resolution which was promulgated on February 28, 2019.

Comelec Resolution No. 10695 has earlier set the deadline for the filing of SOCEs on June 8, 2022. (PNA)

