Comelec-Maguindanao employee slain in gun attack

COTABATO CITY – Police here have launched manhunt against unidentified gunmen who shot dead an employee of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Maguindanao provincial office here this morning.

Capt. Rustom Pastolero, Cotabato City police station 2 chief, identified the victim as Jonathan Pagadas Ganta, 43, a resident of Purok Balabaran, Barnagay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City.

Initial investigation showed that Ganta, who had just celebrated Amun Jadid (Islamic new year), was playing chess with a friend in a makeshift tricycle terminal near his home when the suspect arrived at 8:45 a.m. and opened fire on him.

He was hit in th head and body and died while undergoing medication at Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

A pedicab driver, identified as Guiamad Akmad, 16, was hit by stray bullets. Responding police investigators found empty shells for M-16 Armalite rifle.

Pastolero said all other police units in the city have been alerted to help track down the suspects.

Motive of the attack could be personal, according to Pastolero.