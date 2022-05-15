  Sunday May, 15 2022 04:32:07 AM

Comelec-NBOC nearly done with senators, party-list canvassing

Breaking News • 21:15 PM Sat May 14, 2022
By: 
Ferdinand Patinio
POLL DUTIES. The National Board of Canvassers receives ballot boxes containing Certificates of Canvass of senators and party-list votes at the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Tent, Pasay City on Saturday (May 14, 2022) (PNA)

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), has already canvassed 149 of 173 Certificates of Canvass (COC) of the May 9 elections.

Comelec spokesperson, Director John Rex Laudiangco, said in a press briefing on Saturday at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent in Pasay City that they are waiting for the remaining 24 COC to be electronically and manually submitted to the NBOC.

Three COC will be electronically transmitted from Jordan, Hong Kong, and Lanao del Sur.

The other 21 will be brought to the PICC canvassing site, composed of 19 overseas, 1 from the Vulnerable Sectors Office, and 1 from 64 villages in North Cotabato.

The NBOC is canvassing votes for senators and party-list groups.

There will be 12 winning senators while party-list winners will depend on the percentage of votes gathered. (PNA)

