Comelec: No more extensions of SOCE filing deadline

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it will no longer grant extensions on the deadline for the filing of statements of contributions and expenditures (SOCE) of candidates and political parties.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia made the remark after the Supreme Court (SC) en banc's 19-page decision on the Comelec Resolution No. 10147 was released, declaring the resolution as void.

The Comelec resolution allowed the extension of the deadline for SOCE filing last 2016.

"No extensions from now on all our deadlines, except in highly meritorious circumstances," he told reporters in a Viber message.

Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco expressed regard and adherence to the decision of SC.

"As Comelec had consistently done, we will abide and comply with the decision of the highest court," he said in a Viber message.

"We likewise thank the Honorable Supreme Court for applying the doctrine of operative fact, that notwithstanding this resolution, SOCEs submitted on or before June 30, 2016, are deemed to have been timely filed.”

Under the law, SOCEs are to be filed within 30 days after the election day.

However, the SC said the Comelec allowed the extension of the deadline for the submission of SOCE both after the 2013 and 2010 polls.