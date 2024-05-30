  Thursday May, 30 2024 12:46:56 PM

Comelec releases 2025 mid-term polls calendar

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 06:45 AM Thu May 30, 2024
By: 
Ferdinand Patinio

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday released the scheduled activities for the 2025 mid-term national and local elections.

Under Resolution No. 10999, the Comelec en banc set the election period from Jan. 12 to June 11, 2025.

During this period, the poll body said gun ban is imposed nationwide.

The 90-day campaign period for the national candidates -- for senator and party-lists will start from Feb. 11 until May 10 next year.

The Comelec said local bets will have 45 days to campaign from March 28 to May 10.

The voting period for Filipinos overseas is set from April 13 to May 12, while the local absentee voting will be from April 28 to 30.

National and local bets may file their respective certificates of candidacy (COCs) from Oct. 1 to 8.

During the same period, the Commission said party-lists groups may also file their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance of Nomination (CON-CAN).

It said substitute candidates will have until Oct. 8 to file their COCs.

The Comelec will only allow substitution beyond Oct. 8 until mid-day of election day if it is due to disqualification or death.

The mid-term election is set on May 12, 2025. (PNA)

