Comelec suspends canvassing of Maguindanao plebiscite votes

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 19:45 PM Sat Sep 17, 2022
DXMS NDBC

COTABATO CITY – Canvassing of votes at of the recently concluded plebiscite in Maguindanao has been deferred until Sunday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) head said.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia told reporters the Provincial Board Of Canvassers convened to commence the canvassing but it was immediately suspended as the plebiscite certificate of canvass has yet to arrive.

“The provincial board of canvassers just opened the documents and counting will start Sunday morning,” Garcia said in a press briefing posted by inquirer.net.

The postponement also aimed to allow the board of canvassers and the plebiscite committee (Plebcom) to rest.

Garcia said the PBOC is expected to complete the process and proclaim the result of the plebiscite before noon Sunday.

The voters were asked if they agree on the division of Maguindanao per Republic Act No. 11550, a law that will divide the province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

