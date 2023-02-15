  Wednesday Feb, 15 2023 02:06:29 AM

Comelec vows justice for slain Maguindanao Sur poll officer

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:15 PM Tue Feb 14, 2023
By: 
Ferdinand Patinio/PNA

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday vowed to seek justice for its election officer in Maguindanao del Sur province who was shot dead in Lambayong town, Sultan Kudarat province.

"The Commission on Elections strongly condemns the brazen killing of Mr. Haviv M. Maindan, Election Officer II of Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao. The whole Commission on Elections commit to the family of EO Maindan that we will not rest until justice is served," the poll body said in a press statement.

The Comelec added that it is now working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) regarding the incident.

"Comelec is in cooperation with the Philippine National Police regarding this incident as they are already conducting hot pursuit operations while all personnel and checkpoints were alerted for possible arrest of the assailants," it said.

Initial reports revealed that the Comelec personnel and one Rolly Dilangalen were traveling from Sultan sa Barongis town to Lambayong aboard their vehicle on Monday afternoon when their attackers approached and shot them several times.

The victim was hit in different parts of the body while his companion was unhurt.

Maindan is set to turn 56 next month and has been serving the poll body for 15 years.

Maindan left behind his wife and four children, all of whom are still studying, with the eldest in college and the youngest still in elementary. (PNA)

