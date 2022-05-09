  Monday May, 09 2022 02:38:50 AM

Commotion in front of Comelec-BARMM office leaves 1 car damaged

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 17:00 PM Sun May 8, 2022
41
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida
Photos at the main gate of Cotabato City Central Pilot Elementary School as soldiers arrived and left. (Courtesy of Lustre J)

COTABATO CITY - A vehicle parked in front of Comelec-BARMM office inside the Bangsamoro Government Center was damaged when supporters of candidates traded sticks and plastic water containers on Saturday night.

The Comelec was to administer and facilitate the final testin and sealign of vote counting machines and ohter election parahernalia for Monday's balloting when commotion erupted.

Final testing and sealing was instead held at the Cotabato City Central Pilot Elementary School under heavy protection by soldiers in armored vehicles and MK 450 trucks and M-35 or six by six trucks.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blasts rock Datu Unsay on eve of election day

APAT NA MGA malalakas na pagsabog mula sa bala ng M79 grenade launcher ang naitala ngayong gabi malapit municipal hall ng Datu Unsay, Maguindanao...

PNP to serve as Electoral Board for Cotabato City polls

Breaking! Higit na 500 na special BEI na mga pulis, napagkasunduan ng kapwa panig ng UBJP mayor candidate Bruce Matabalao at kampo ni Mayor...

Commotion in front of Comelec-BARMM office leaves 1 car damaged

COTABATO CITY - A vehicle parked in front of Comelec-BARMM office inside the Bangsamoro Government Center was damaged when supporters of candidates...

16 violent election-related recorded in 4 months

MANILA – A day before 67.5 million Filipino troop to polling centers, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed 16 validated cases of...

SK gov aspirant gets TRO over Comelec ruling

COTABATO CITY – The Supreme Court on Friday issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against a Comelec ruling canceling the Certificate of...