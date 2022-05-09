Commotion in front of Comelec-BARMM office leaves 1 car damaged

COTABATO CITY - A vehicle parked in front of Comelec-BARMM office inside the Bangsamoro Government Center was damaged when supporters of candidates traded sticks and plastic water containers on Saturday night.

The Comelec was to administer and facilitate the final testin and sealign of vote counting machines and ohter election parahernalia for Monday's balloting when commotion erupted.

Final testing and sealing was instead held at the Cotabato City Central Pilot Elementary School under heavy protection by soldiers in armored vehicles and MK 450 trucks and M-35 or six by six trucks.