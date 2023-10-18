Communicators convene at BARMM’s first Information and Media Summit

DAVAO CITY — The Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) officially kicked off its three-day Information and Media Summit on Oct. 18, with the goal of strengthening partnerships with media stakeholders throughout the Bangsamoro region.



Centered on promoting accountable journalism, this summit, set to conclude on Friday, reflects the collaborative efforts between the Bangsamoro Government and key players in the information and media sector.



Additionally, it aligns with Proclamation No. 308, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., designating October as Communications Month in the Philippines.



Ameen Andrew Alonto, the Executive Director of BIO, emphasized the crucial role of communicators in nation-building.



"We are one with the National Government in promoting press freedom, empowering media practitioners, and fostering collaboration to improve access to information," Alonto stated during the summit, held at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City.



Likewise, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim underscored how communication bridges the divide, foster understanding, and upholds peace and harmony.



Ebrahim noted, "Communication is about amplifying voices that have long been unheard and nurturing the gains of the peace process that we have painstakingly worked towards."



BARMM Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun further emphasized that communicators play a vital role in promoting transparency, particularly in disseminating accurate information about the peace process.



"They (communicators) also play a critical role in conflict resolution and negotiation, countering misinformation, promoting inclusivity, and advocating responsible journalism," he shared.



Pendatun also added that the discussions, ideas, and commitments emerging from the summit will all revolve around enhancing the media landscape and empowering those who shape it.



On Oct. 20, the event is expected to offer opportunities for discussions on the Role of Information Officers in Moral Governance, Media Literacy, Fact-Checking, the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, and the Bangsamoro in Transition.



Representatives from the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament and development partners expressed their unwavering support in shaping the future of the BARMM, with the aim of building an empowered, cohesive, and progressive Bangsamoro.



The pursuit of sustaining and enhancing peace, justice, and security throughout the BARMM via the Information and Media Summit aligns with the 11th priority in CM Ebrahim's Enhanced 12-Point Priority Agenda.