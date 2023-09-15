"Contaminated food" downs 52 BARMM 4Ps workers

COTABATO CITY - More than 50 workers helping oversee the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program got sick after eating contaminated food served during a workshop here Thursday.

Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raisa Jadjurie said on Friday that they are taking care of the food poisoning victims and that only one has been confined in a hospital so far.

The 52 victims first complained of painful abdominal spasms before they started throwing up and felt dizzy after feasting on food served to them at lunchtime Thursday.

“Our ministry will pay for their medication,” Jadjurie said.

Jadjurie had requested reporters not to identify, meantime, the commercial function facility where the workshop of the 4Ps workers was held pending the outcome of an inquiry on the food poisoning case by the Cotabato City Health Office and the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The establishment is located in a commercial hub here, not too distant from the BARMM regional capital.