  Friday Oct, 23 2020 05:26:53 PM

Contrary to rumors, bishop, priest-aide negative to COVID-19

HEALTH • 15:30 PM Fri Oct 23, 2020
By: 
John M. Unson
Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, DCC (Photo courtesy of DXND)

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The bishop of North Cotabato province and another priest immediately under him rumored to have contracted COVID-19 both tested negative for the disease. 

Physician Philbert Malaluan, a member of the North Cotabato Sangguniang Panglalawigan and head of the provincial anti- COVID-19 command center, told reporters Friday Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo and Fr. Charles Allan Nemenzo were not infected with coronavirus as tested separately.

Nemenzo, is a diocesan priest like Bagaforo, is chancellor of the Seminary of the Diocese of Kidapawan. 

Bagaforo is the pastoral figurehead of the Diocese of Kidapawan covering municipalities in North Cotabato and all Catholic churches in the provincial capital, Kidapawan City. 

Malaluan, who is in the forefront of the North Cotabato provincial government’s war on coronavirus, said the outcome of the swab tests Bagaforo and Nemenzo underwent should put closure to rumors that they got afflicted with COVID-19.

The stories and text messages purporting the issue started to circulate after another priest also under Bagaforo, Fr. Jonel Peroy, tested positive to COVID-19 based on tests he underwent after showing flu-like symptoms. 

Bagaforo personally confirmed to the public last week the result of Peroy’s swab test and announced that a number of priests under the Kidapawan Diocese who had contact with him are now under quarantine in an undisclosed isolation facility. 

