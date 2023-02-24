Cop, 2 others nabbed during PDEA-BARMM anti-drug sting

COTABATO CITY – An active police officer and two others were arrested and more than P400,000 worth of shabu were seized during anti-drug operation here on Thursday night.

Jocelyn Mary, speaking for Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), said the buy bust was conducted along San Isidro Street, Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City at 6:45 p.m.

An undercover agent managed to buy P340,000 worth of suspected shabu from three persons, including Patrolman Jassim Aking, inside a suspected drug den.

After the buy bust, police arrested the trio, later identified as Patrolman Aking assigned with Police Regional Office BARMM, a certain Sindatu Macmud and certain Fatima Usman.

“We recovered 11 sachets containing about P400,000 worth of shabu,” Mary said, adding that following search also resulted to the recovery mobile phones that the suspects used in the drug transaction and a Suzuki multicab vehicle.

“We have been following him for the past months, he was placed under surveillance for so long,” Mary said of the arrested police officer.

Charges are being prepared against the suspects who are now detained at PDEA detention facility.

Since February 1, PDEA-BARMM was able to recover more than P4 million worth of shabu and arrested at least 10 persons in separate anti-drug operations in Cotabato City, and the towns in Sultan Kudarat and Kabuntalan, both in Maguindanao del Norte.