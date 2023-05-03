Cop, 3 civilians hurt in clashes in Malabang, Lanao del Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte – Four persons, including a police officer, were injured when two warring Moro gunmen traded shots in the town center of Malabang in Lanao del Sur Tuesday night.

In his report to Lanao del Sur police provincial office, Capt. Jerome Baliuag, deputy chief of Malabang municipal police station, said the firefight erupted at about 9 p.m. amid light rains, sending civilians to seek cover within their homes.

“The fighting ended at about 10:05 p.m. or more than an hour later,” Baliuag said.

An unexploded rifle grenade landed at a residential area near Marogong terminal in Barangay Paser Pantalan but failed to explode.

The clashes involving two warring families occurred in between Barangay Tubok and Barangay China town in Malabang.

Baliuag identified the injured as Police Patrolman Abosali Balindong, Mikel Maliga, Abdullah Minalang, and Smasodin Dilawan. The police was a resident of Poblacion, Malabang.

An elderly woman was repoted to have died of heart attack at the height of the skirmishes but the police are still confirming it.

“The fighting was between some residents of Barangay Tubok and Barnagay Chinatown,” Baliuag said.

Fighting ended when police personnel from Malabang MPS and provincial police office backed by soldiers arrived at the town center.

Then police rushed the injured to Dr. Serapio Montaner Hospital, also in Malabang.

Clearing operation is ongoing.