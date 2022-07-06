Cop donates blood to mom suffering from postpartum hemorrhage

COTABATO CITY – One good deed a day to be happy.

This is the vision of Police Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, chief of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat province even as he recognized the good deed of one of his subordinates.

Patrolman Leonique Ogatis readily volunteered to donate blood for Miscell Carbon, 36 of Barangay Taguisa who had just delivered a baby at Lebak Doctors Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

“We received a call from a resident of Barangay Taguisa requesting blood donors from the police ranks,” Malcontento said.

“Without hesitation, Patrolman Ogatis volunteered, its one good deed,” he added. Malcotento explained that Ms. Carbon had experienced postpartum hemorrhage after delivering her baby who did not survive.

He said all police units across the Soccsksargen region have one project that helps save lives. This is the “PRO-12 Dugo ng Bayaning Pulis Alay sa Kapwa.”

Malcontento lauded Patrolman Ogatis saying he made Lebak municipal police office women and men “very proud.”

He assured the people of Lebak that the PNP is ready to extend and provide assistance to the needy.

“Your police is ready to serve every Lebakeños in whatever way possible,” he added.

Colonel Tom Tuzon, Sultan Kudarat police director, lauded the Lebak Municipal Police Office and urged other police units to bring services closer to the people by doing good deeds.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, PRO-12 regional director, also commended Ogatis for a “job well done,” that is, to save lives.