  Thursday Dec, 02 2021 01:27:34 PM

Cop killed in Maguindanao gun attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 13:00 PM Thu Dec 2, 2021
John M. Unson

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao - Gunmen killed a policeman in an ambush in Barangay Kauran here Thursday.

Lt. Rey Samson, acting chief of the Ampatuan municipal police, identified the victim as Cpl. Henry Mangaser Olindo, Jr., a member of the municipal police force in Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur.

He died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Olindo was a resident of Barangay Rosary Heights 6 in Cotabato City.

He was riding a motorcycle en route to the town proper of Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat when gunmen, also on motorcycles trailing behind, shot him with pistols as they got close.

Investigators are validating accounts witnesses that one of the suspects reportedly finished him off with a shot to the head before they fled.

Friends of Olindo told reporters his father is a captain in the Philippine National Police.

Samson said responding policemen found in the crime scene empty shells of .45 caliber pistol.

He said investigators are still trying to identify the killers of Olindo and their motive for the attack.

Ampatuan is not too distant from enclaves of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters that has a reputation for attacking off-duty policemen and soldiers.

The group is operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. 

