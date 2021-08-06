Cop tagged in N. Ecija lady Muslim trader's kidnap-slay yields

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Another police officer allegedly involved in the kidnap-slay of a female online seller surrendered to local police here past noon on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Julius Caezar Manucdoc, city police chief, said Senior Master Sgt. Rowen Martin, 41, of San Leonardo town, was accompanied by lawyer Shiela Gatchalian.

The suspect, a member of the city police station, also surrendered his service firearm, a Glock 17 with serial no. PNP 26749.

In his report, Manucdoc said Martin has been placed under the custody of authorities "for proper disposition."

Martin was among the five policemen and two civilians tagged in the kidnap-slay of 35-year-old Nadia Casar.

The others were identified as Staff Sgt. Benedict Matias Reyes, assigned at the Sta. Rosa Municipal Police Station in Nueva Ecija; Staff Sgt. June Malillin, of the Palayan City Police Station; Cpl. Julius Alcantara, of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit; and Staff Sgt. Drextemir Esmundo, assigned at the Cabiao Municipal Police Station.

Their civilian cohorts were identified as Franklin Macapagal and Dario Robarios.

They were identified by a witness to the crime. Reyes, Malillin, Alcantara, and Robarios are now in police custody while Esmundo and Macapagal remain at large.

All suspects have been charged before the Department of Justice.

Authorities said Casar and a Grab driver she hired were kidnapped by at least five men at around 1:45 p.m. on July 20 in Barangay Tagpos, Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija. The Grab driver was robbed of his cellular phone and PHP4,500 cash and released by the kidnappers the following day.

The burnt body of Casar was recovered at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 in Sitio Pinagpala, Barangay Imelda Valley, Palayan City. (PNA)