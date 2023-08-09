  Wednesday Aug, 09 2023 05:44:17 PM

Cop who hurt 6 in strange road accident face raps 

Local News • 16:15 PM Wed Aug 9, 2023
26
By: 
John Felix Unson
The six emergency responders were rescuing accident victims when they got hit by a speeding car. (From DXMS)

COTABATO CITY - Cases had been filed against a policeman who rammed with a car he was driving while drunk six emergency responders rescuing motorists who figured in an accident in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Sunday night.

The six emergency responders who sustained serious injuries are now confined in a hospital.

Major Jethro Doligas, chief of the Isulan municipal police, said Wednesday Cpl. Joey Torres is now facing criminal and administrative charges for his peculiar offense.

He said Torres was under the influence of liquor when he hit head-on with his Toyota Vios car the rescuers trying to extricate motorcycle accident victims from one side of an unlit stretch of a highway in Barangay Kenram in Isulan, the capital of Sultan Kudarat province.

Local officials told reporters Wednesday Torres, who is assigned at the Isulan Municipal Police Station, was on his way home from a drinking session in another barangay in the municipality when he figured in what was for them a very unusual accident.

Torres had been suspended from the service and is now under custody of his officers. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

15-member Maguindanao Sur drug ring busted

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents arrested 15 alleged drug dealers, among them an incumbent barangay councilman, in an entrapment operation...

Cop who hurt 6 in strange road accident face raps 

COTABATO CITY - Cases had been filed against a policeman who rammed with a car he was driving while drunk six emergency responders rescuing motorists...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 9, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   ELECTRONIC LOAN at loan sharks sa lungsod, pinatitigil ni Cotabato City Mayor Matabalao 2   MGA PANINDA ng...

Solon reiterates call to integrate climate science in governance

MANILA – A senator resounded on Tuesday her appeal for the government to move forward and consider climate science as a tool in every...

MILG BARMM inaugurates new Lantawan public market building

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan - Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo today said the regional government has turned over a new public market building...