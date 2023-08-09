Cop who hurt 6 in strange road accident face raps 

COTABATO CITY - Cases had been filed against a policeman who rammed with a car he was driving while drunk six emergency responders rescuing motorists who figured in an accident in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Sunday night.

The six emergency responders who sustained serious injuries are now confined in a hospital.

Major Jethro Doligas, chief of the Isulan municipal police, said Wednesday Cpl. Joey Torres is now facing criminal and administrative charges for his peculiar offense.

He said Torres was under the influence of liquor when he hit head-on with his Toyota Vios car the rescuers trying to extricate motorcycle accident victims from one side of an unlit stretch of a highway in Barangay Kenram in Isulan, the capital of Sultan Kudarat province.

Local officials told reporters Wednesday Torres, who is assigned at the Isulan Municipal Police Station, was on his way home from a drinking session in another barangay in the municipality when he figured in what was for them a very unusual accident.

Torres had been suspended from the service and is now under custody of his officers.