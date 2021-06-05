Cops’ body cams night-vision capable

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday said the new body-worn cameras (BWCs) are capable of night-vision with an object detection range of up to 10 meters in the dark.

He added that the BWCs also have an auto-night mode that distinguishes an object from the ground.

He said this capability was anticipated during the review of what type of body cameras would be procured by the PNP, adding that BWCs are the best in the market and can be used even in the nighttime or bad weather.

He said the BWCs are water-proof and could record both audio and video for at least eight hours of continuous operation.

He said once the video recording is turned on, the police-in-charge will immediately inform the desk officer on duty in the police station or police unit. All the data that would be recorded are directly sent to the PNP Command Center for management and monitoring.