Cops arrest 2 gun runners in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – Two suspected gun runners who started selling guns to politicians ahead of next year’s political exercises were arrested here during entrapment operations.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, told Brig. Gen. Eden T Ugale, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao, that the suspects were arrested in Sitio Malinis, Barangay Mother Poblacion, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Bongcayao identified them as Adji Mohaimen Akmad Lumamba and Talib Basagan Manindig, both residents of Matanog, Maguindanao.

Confiscated from them were one unit Remington 5.56 rifle; one unit 40mm grenade launcher; Cellphones; and boddle money used in the transaction.

Bongcayao said the suspects, now under the custody of Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station, will be charged for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police intelligence report showed the two have been selling firearms of various calibers to politicians ahead of the national and local elections next year.

Brig. Gen. Ugale lauded the operating units.

"To ensure that loose firearms will not be used as instruments to sow violence in next year’s election, PRO BARMM will remain relentless in our campaign against loose firearms as part of our early preparation for a peaceful and orderly conduct of 2022 elections," Brig. Gen. Ugale said.

He said the the efforts and ingenuity of the operating personnel in securing and protecting the Bangsamoro people from illegal acts is worth emulating by other units in the region.