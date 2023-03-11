Cops arrest 3 men in South Cotabato with shabu sourced out from Maguindanao

KORONADAL CITY – A law enforcement operation conducted by joint police personnel from Koronadal City PNP, South Cotabato provincial drug enforcement unit, Banga MPS and Phil. Drug Enforcement Agency led to the arrest of three suspected drug peddlers and confiscation of more than P200,000 worth of prohibited drugs sourced out from drug dealers in Maguindanao del Sur, police said.

The suspects on board a Toyota Wigo (CAC-7664) was flagged down at a police checkpoint in Purok 1, Brgy. San Vicente, Banga, South Cotabato.

Police identified the suspects as James Anthony Bergado Bacongga, 24, mechanic and a resident of Brgy. Salakit, Kiamba, Sarangani Province; Renz Ynion Magpayo, 26, student and a resident of Maria Rosa Village, Brgy. Pobloacion, Polomolok, South Cotabato; and Aira Anog Palomo, 23, student and a resident of Cannery Site, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Confiscated from them were 14 pieces sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight 30 grams and a National Standard Drug Price of P204,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia.

“With the combined efforts of PRO 12 and PDEA 12, the intensified war against illegal drugs will certainly lead to favorable results. With this, we will continue to deliver and further intensify our operations against the proliferation of illegal drugs,” Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regioanl director for Soccsksargen region said.