Cops arrest Lanao Sur drug peddler, seize P340K meth

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao – Police authorities in Lanao del Sur today reported the successful anti-drug operation that led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of P340,000 worth of prohibited drugs.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, police director in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and based here, said the anti-drug buy bust operation was conducted in Barangay Mantapoli, Marantao, Lanao Del Sur at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Marantao PNP identified the suspect as Solaiman Saadoden Tocalo Hadji, alias Tocs/Manso, a resident of Raya Tugaya, Lanao Del Sur.

Confiscated from him were about 50grams of suspectedshabu with Standard Drug Price of P340,000, buy bust money, and a mobile phone.

Cabalona said the suspect and confiscated pieces of evidence are now under the custody of PDEA Lanao del Sur for disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

After recognizing the accomplishment of Marantao and Lanao del Sur PNP units, Cabalona reiterated that police operations will continue to intensify especially that May 9 polls is drawing near.

Charges are being prepared against the suspect. (EOF)