Cops arrest wanted coupled with guns in Lanao del Sur

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 00:15 AM Wed Nov 10, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao  – A couple wanted for various crimes were arrested in Marawi City after several days of surveillance operations.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the couple as Dimatingki Masbod, wanted for rape charges and his wife Cayamona Diamla who was charged for kidnapping and illegal detention.

Ugale said the police backed by soldiers and armed with arrest warrant barged inside the house of the suspects in Masiu, Lanao del Sur at past 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Warrant of Arrest against the duo was issued by the 12th Judicial Region, RTC Branch 9 in Marawi City and no bail bond was recommended.

Also seized from the couple’s house were one M14 rifle, an Uzi submachine gun, two pistols and assorted ammunition.

Ugale said the police in the Bangsamoro region will continue its intensified preparation for a peaceful and orderly conduct of local and national elections next year.

Ugale also lauded all police officers involved and urged them to maintain the fire in serving every Bangsamoro against threat from criminals and terrorist groups.

